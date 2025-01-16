West Bromwich Albion are still on the hunt for Carlos Corberan’s successor, as the search enters a fourth week.

The Spaniard departed B71 for hometown club Valencia during the festive period, with Albion frantically aiming to appoint a new coach who can sustain a promotion push back to the Premier League.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 7 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 40 8 Watford 26 -1 38

That was thought to be Swiss coach Raphael Wicky, who last week had entered advanced talks over the position at The Hawthorns.

But early in the following week, the proposed deal collapsed, with the former Basel and Young Boys boss unable to recruit two coaches he wanted in his backroom team.

Due to this, Wicky walked away from taking the role, so the Baggies are back to interviewing candidates who weren’t previously first choice for the post.

With an urgent need to get a coach in place to ramp up business during the January transfer window, rumours have been circulating again about who the Baggies will finally appoint.

Here at Football League World, we take you through the latest news regarding West Brom's search.

Tony Mowbray back in the running for West Brom job

According to a report from the Express & Star, West Brom could “mount a bid” to try and lure former Baggies boss Tony Mowbray back to The Hawthorns.

Mowbray is a popular figure in the West Midlands after his previous stint as boss, taking Albion back to the Premier League as well as an FA Cup semi-final appearance.

It was reported after Wicky was the preferred candidate for the job that Albion had held discussions with Mowbray, but the 61-year-old didn’t feel ready to take the job due to his ongoing health issues.

But according to Alan Nixon, Mowbray is now readying himself for a return to management as he prepares to be given the all clear.

As per the Express & Star report, it is believed the Baggies have held talks with Mowbray over the position, but it is yet to reach an advanced stage.

Rene Hake ruled out of the running for West Brom job

Despite talking to West Brom about the vacant position, Rene Hake won’t be entertaining further discussions about a move to The Hawthorns.

As reported by Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Albion are unlikely to reopen talks for Hake after a deal for Raphael Wicky collapsed, with clubs across Europe now ready to hand the former Manchester United assistant a route back into management.

This narrows down the list of candidates even further for West Brom, and Hake has undoubtedly been left unimpressed that he wasn’t their prime choice for the position.

​​​​Carlton Palmer tips West Brom to appoint Sean Dyche

Former West Brom player Carlton Palmer has tipped Sean Dyche to replace Carlos Corberan at The Hawthorns if financial security can be offered.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer discussed the current options Albion have to target after moving on from Raphael Wicky, singling out Dyche as an impressive alternative.

Palmer said: “It’s a very difficult situation West Brom find themselves in, they have a very talented squad and have a chance of securing another play-off place.

“I’m a really big fan of Tony Mowbray, he’s recovered from cancer, he’s a great coach and a great person. I’m also a big fan of Sean Dyche, who has been extremely unlucky to lose his job at Everton despite a poor start to the season.

Related West Brom should try and trump Sheffield United in race to sign Liverpool player Liverpool's Tyler Morton would be a real coup for West Brom if they could sign the midfielder on loan.

“It will be difficult to convince Sean Dyche to come to West Brom as there are issues over money and that’s why Carlos Corberan left as he wasn’t able to bring in the players he wanted, but the likes of Dyche may be able to use his contacts to get some loan players in.”

It is yet unclear whether Dyche would be ready to take on another role so soon after leaving Merseyside, but financial assurances would need to be made if he is to continue his impressive track record of gaining promotion out of the second tier.