West Brom manager candidates emerge with Lincoln figure, ex-Sheffield Utd man and former Chelsea boss in frame

West Brom are going to have all three of Chris Wilder, Frank Lampard and Lincoln City’s Michael Appleton on their radar as they aim to find a replacement for the outgoing Sam Allardyce this summer, according to The Athletic.

Wilder, was reportedly on their radar back in 2019 when the Baggies decided to appoint Slaven Bilic as their new manager. However, he is now available this summer having left Sheffield United and given his previous experience of winning promotion from the Championship, and then taking the Blades to a ninth-place finish in 2019/20. It is believed he will be on the radar once again.

Lampard is another manager who is available this summer, with him having been sacked by Chelsea midway through the campaign. He has experience managing in the Championship and nearly took Derby County to promotion in the 2018/18 campaign, but just fell short losing to Aston Villa in the play-off final. According to the Athletic, he will be considered as a potential Allardyce replacement.

Meanwhile, the same report outlines that Appleton is also going to be on the Baggies’ radar this summer, with the former West Brom coach having performed an excellent job at Lincoln in League One this term. He has taken the Imps to the brink of the third tier play-off final after guiding them to a 2-0 win in the first leg of their semi-final against Sunderland.

The verdict

West Brom are facing a massive decision over who takes over as manager next season, they at least now know that Allardyce will not be leading their attempts to get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. That will give them time to look at a few options before making their decision and you could make a case for all three of these managers now being linked with the role.

Wilder seems to be the standout candidate, given that he has previously taken Sheffield United into the top-flight and then helped to establish them at that level last term before injuries took a hold this season. He is someone that would be able to get the very best out of the Baggies’ squad. While Lampard also has experience in the second tier and will have learned a lot from his time at Chelsea.

Appleton, though might well be the smart choice for West Brom to consider. He has shown he is an excellent coach and has performed brilliantly at Lincoln helping to transform the playing style and squad from the Danny Cowley era whilst still achieving success on the field. He deserves a chance to move to the Championship, whether that be with the Imps or with someone like the Baggies.