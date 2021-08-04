West Brom man tipped for summer exit despite despite Premier League club’s decision

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says he still expects West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to leave the club this summer, despite West Ham opting against a move.

It was reported earlier this summer that the Hammers had backed out of a move for Johnstone due to West Brom’s asking price of £10million for the 28-year-old.

The Hammers have since gone on to sign another goalkeeper, with Alphonse Areola joining on loan with an option to buy from PSG.

But despite West Ham now taking themselves out of the race for Johnstone, it seems Robinson is still expecting the goalkeeper to leave The Hawthorns before the window closes.

Speaking to Football Insider about the future of Johnstone, the ex-Blackburn, Leeds and Tottenham man said: “I still expect Sam Johnstone to leave even though he won’t be going to West Ham.

“I think West Ham were priced out of a move for him in the end. They were clearly unwilling to pay £10million when they could get Areola on loan.

“I really rate Areola so I can understand why they have gone for him in the end. Sam Johnstone is one of the players who is earmarked for a move back to the Premier League.”

Discussing what that might mean for Johnstone further, Robinson added: “Where will he go? I don’t know. But West Brom have already made it clear that they expect him to leave before the window shuts.

“They want his wages off the books and only want £8-10million for him and for those reasons it is a move that will happen. I just cannot see where yet.”

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Johnstone’s contract with West Brom, and manager Valerien Ismael has previously admitted that he expects the ‘keeper to leave the club this summer.

The Verdict

I do agree with Robinson’s analysis of Johnstone’s future here.

While it seems West Ham are out of the race for Johnstone, there are a number of other Premier League clubs who you feel could benefit from signing a ‘keeper of his ability.

Indeed, the finances available to clubs at Premier League level means that those who might need Johnstone, also ought to be able to afford him should they want.

As a result, considering those comments from Ismael earlier this summer also suggest the Baggies are bracing themselves for Johnstone’s departure, it would be no surprise to see the goalkeeper back in English football’s top-flight next season.