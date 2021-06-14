West Brom man takes key step ahead of £1m Ipswich move

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper has reportedly passed his Ipswich Town medical ahead of a £1 million move to the League One club.

The 21-year-old was chased by some of Europe’s biggest clubs a few summers ago but has struggled to make an impact at Albion over the past few years.

Harper has made just 16 appearances since the start of the 2019/20 campaign and spent the second half of last season out on loan at Birmingham City.

It appears his permanent departure is now close as the Express & Star has reported that the midfielder has passed his medical at Portman Road.

The report claims that the deal will see Albion paid £500,000 up front with that fee doubling if all the clauses are met.

New CEO Mark Ashton has made a fast start to life at the League One club, adding Lee Evans and Wes Burns to Paul Cook’s squad already as he looks to give the 54-year-old coach the tools he needs to get Ipswich back to the Championship.

The Verdict

It appears Ipswich are closing in on their third signing in the Ashton/Cook era with Harper passing his medical at Portman Road.

His career may have stalled in recent years but Harper has a lot of potential and at 21, a really bright future ahead of him if he can find his feet at the League One club.

His energy and quality in possession could complement fellow summer signing Evans well, with the midfielder that has arrived from Wigan a more combative player that enjoys doing all the gritty stuff.

An initial fee of £500,000 for Harper looks a great move and continues Ashton’s impressive start to life at Ipswich.

West Brom, on the other hand, will need to reinforce their midfielder should the move go through.