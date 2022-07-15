West Brom man set to join, Collins departs: The latest Cardiff City news headlines you might have missed

Cardiff City will be hoping to make a perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign by defeating Norwich City on July 30th.

Ahead of this fixture, the Bluebirds have opted to engage in a great deal of transfer activity during the current window.

As well as parting ways with a host of players, Cardiff have managed to make 11 signings.

Sheyi Ojo became the latest individual to seal a permanent move to the Cardiff City Stadium as he signed a two-year deal with the Bluebirds on Wednesday.

Given that there is still plenty of time for Cardiff to engage in more business, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they end up recruiting some more fresh faces.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Cardiff City news headlines that you might have missed…

Cedric Kipre set to join Bluebirds

According to the Express & Star journalist Joseph Masi, West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre is set to join Cardiff on a season-long loan deal.

Baggies manager Steve Bruce has admitted that Kipre is close to sealing a departure from the Hawthorns and it is understood that he will be playing for Bluebirds in the 2022/23 campaign.

During the previous term, the central-defender featured on 16 occasions for West Brom as the club sealed a 10th-place finish in the league standings.

James Collins seals move to Derby County

As confirmed by Cardiff’s official website earlier this week, James Collins has sealed a permanent move to Derby County.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to feature for the Rams until 2024 after signing a two-year deal at Pride Park.

During his time with the Bluebirds, Collins struggled to make an impact for the club in the Championship as he only managed to score three goals at this level last season.

David Hughes set to leave academy role

Cardiff are currently on the lookout for a new Academy Manager as David Hughes has decided to move on from this role.

Hughes spent two years in charge of the club’s academy and will continue to oversee proceedings until the Bluebirds draft in a replacement for him.

Cardiff have opted to turn to homegrown players for inspiration in recent seasons as the likes of Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies have featured regularly in the Championship.