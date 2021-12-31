West Brom man set to finalise January transfer move to Peterborough United

West Brom forward Callum Morton is poised to join Peterborough United on loan for the rest of the season.

Also one for @talkSPORTDrive #WBA forward Callum Morton set to join #posh has been on loan at Fleetwood. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 31, 2021

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at the Hawthorns but he has had to drop down the divisions to get regular football in recent years, having spells with Northampton Town, Lincoln City and most recently Fleetwood Town.

And, it appears Morton is now going to get an opportunity in the Championship after it was revealed by TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook that a switch to Darren Ferguson’s men is in the pipeline.

“WBA forward Callum Morton set to join Posh has been on loan at Fleetwood.”

That will be a welcome boost for Ferguson, who is desperate to strengthen his squad to help Peterborough avoid relegation.

The side are currently in the relegation zone and two points from safety, and they have managed just 20 goals in 23 games in the current campaign.

Morton, who can play in various attacking positions, has scored four times in 18 appearances for Fleetwood in the first half of the season.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

You have to say that this is a great move for Morton as he will get a chance to play in the Championship and it’s one he will be relishing.

As well as that, Albion will be very interested to see how the youngster can cope after impressing in the lower leagues in recent seasons.

Whether Morton can do enough to help Peterborough survive remains to be seen but he is sure to add a lot to the group with his energy, speed and determination, which will make him a useful option.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.