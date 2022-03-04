West Brom man seals transfer move to fellow Championship side

West Brom keeper Alex Palmer has joined Luton Town on a seven-day emergency loan.

The Hatters have suffered injuries to stoppers James Shea and Jed Steer, with the latter having been forced off as the Hatters were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup during the week.

Harry Isted came on during the game, but the two injuries mean that Luton are allowed to sign a keeper outside of the transfer window for a week.

And, it was announced this evening that Palmer had made the temporary switch to Kenilworth Road, where he will be eligible to face Middlesbrough on Saturday and the game against Coventry City on Tuesday.

Even though the 25-year-old is third choice at The Hawthorns, behind Sam Johnstone and David Button, he is highly-rated and he has had plenty of game time over the years out on loan.

The latest spell was with Lincoln City in League One last season, where Palmer impressed to help the Imps reach the play-offs, but they would lose the final at Wembley against Blackpool.

The verdict

This seems like a good move for all parties. Firstly, Albion will have no issue with this as Palmer isn’t making the squad and will now get some game time.

Meanwhile, Luton are clearly in need of a keeper after the unfortunate injuries to Shea and particularly Steer, so they are right to take advantage of the rule that allows you to bring someone in to play in goal.

Now, it’s down to Nathan Jones as to whether Palmer starts against Middlesbrough but he has shown over the years, particularly at Lincoln, that he is a very good keeper.

