West Brom man seals temporary EFL exit

Talented youngster Rayhaan Tulloch has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan from West Bromwich Albion, the League One club has confirmed on its official Twitter account.

The Baggies take their place back in the Premier League this weekend as the new season kicks off, whilst League One Doncaster Rovers will be once again hoping to challenge for the play-offs.

Indeed, in recent seasons we have seen them use young players on loan from top-flight clubs to great effect and it makes sense that they are continuing with that policy.

Tulloch, then, is the latest example of their willingness to do that and it appears as though he’ll be getting plenty of minutes in Rovers’ forward line this coming campaign.

Darren Moore, of course, has good connections with Albion after being manager there a couple of years ago whilst he is good at developing young players so this is a deal that makes good sense.

The Verdict

This should be an exciting move for Tulloch as he looks to get some senior football under his belt on a regular basis.

He is a very talented footballer and now needs that exposure to the senior game week in, week out, to really progress.

West Brom will be eager to see how he does.