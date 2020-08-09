West Brom man reveals stance on future amid reports of summer exit

West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki has confirmed that he will be staying at the Hawthorns this summer despite recent reports suggesting he was set to leave.

The 32-year-old joined the Baggies from Hull City in January and helped them finish second and secure automatic promotion.

It looks likely to be a busy summer for West Brom as they prepare for life in the top flight.

beIN SPORTS Turkey reported yesterday that Grosicki had signed an agreement to join Besiktas this summer.

However, the Baggies winger has taken to Twitter to provide a conclusive update on his future and announce that he would not be leaving the Hawthorns.

The Poland international added that he was in Istanbul but just on holiday with his wife, so West Brom fans have nothing to worry about.

Jestem w Stambule i dobrze spędzam czas z żona 💙 Nic więcej się nie dzieje #plotki @WBA 💙💙💙 — Kamil Grosicki (@GrosickiKamil) August 9, 2020

Grosicki made 14 appearances for the Baggies last season, scoring once and adding three assists, capping off what was another impressive campaign.

The winger also notched up eight goals and four assists for Hull before making the switch to West Brom in January.

Next term will be his second taste of Premier League football, having grabbed five assists in 15 appearances for the Tigers in the 2016/17 season.

The Verdict

It appears Grosicki will not be on the move this summer and certainly isn’t closing in on joining Besiktas.

Offloading him after just six months would have been a strange move for the Baggies, particularly as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Poland international has had some success in the top flight in the past and looks likely to be a useful option for Slaven Bilic next term.