West Brom man reveals his reaction to Baggies links with Championship manager

West Brom winger Jed Wallace has admitted his surprise at the club’s links with Millwall boss Gary Rowett as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce.

The Baggies are of course, on the hunt for a new boss following the sacking of Bruce on Monday, with the club rooted in the Championship relegation zone.

It was then claimed earlier this week that Rowett is among the contenders to take over from Bruce at The Hawthorns.

However, those links have now been played down, although it seems they did not escape the attention of Wallace, who left Rowett’s Millwall side to join West Brom back in the summer.

Speaking about those rumours of West Brom’s interest in Rowett as a potential manager candidate, Wallace told the BBC’s Football Daily Podcast: “It’s well documented that I probably played the best football of my career under Gary at Millwall and I got on well with him.

“I said to my missus last night it would be like breaking up with your missus, moving 300 miles up the road only for her to move into the flat above you and join the same gym.

“It would have been a bit mad but crazier things have probably happened in football but I’ve got a good relationship and I enjoy playing under him.

“Whoever we bring in as manager, I’m looking forward to new ideas and playing under whoever that is going to be and ultimately, I just want to start winning games.”

Under 21s manager Richard Beale is set to take charge of the Baggies for their trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can understand why there might have been this reaction to those links from Wallace.

Having departed Millwall in the summer, it is unlikely that at that time, he would have been expecting to reunite with Rowett, especially so soon after leaving The Den.

However, football can at times throw up situations such as those – though this now looks as though it may not be happening – but with the form he showed under Rowett, it may not have been the worst things for Wallace has he been appointed.

With that in mind, Wallace and plenty of others will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the club’s managerial hunt, given the impact that decision could have on their own careers.