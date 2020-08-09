West Brom man opens up on failed moves for high-profile pair

Departing West Brom CEO Mark Jenkins has revealed that he had to step in to prevent the club from signing Owen Hargreaves and Abou Diaby in the past.

The Albion figure made the decision to step away from his post following the club’s promotion and that has seen him reflect on what has been 18 years at The Hawthorns, in various roles, over different spells.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Jenkins explained how he had to exert his influence to stop the Baggies making a move for former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves and ex-Arsenal man Diaby, with the duo both suffering with injury problems throughout their careers.

“We went for Owen Hargreaves and I said ‘no way’. And we went for Abou Diaby when he left Arsenal. He was constantly injured. But we went for him. His agent was there and I refused to go to the meeting. We were not doing that deal.

“He went to Marseille in the end and only played five more games before retiring. I would always make jokes at board meetings asking if he played yet. I’d always say ‘has he played yet, has he played yet?'”

The verdict

In hindsight you have to say that Jenkins was right to put a block on these moves as he was aware that they wouldn’t represent good value for money considering their injury history.

Making those tough decisions is part of his job and he had to think of the club’s finances when it came to buying players and the wages they demand.

On the whole, it’s something he has done well. He leaves Albion in the Premier League and whilst some fans would like to see more money spent, the club are in a healthy financial position after promotion.

