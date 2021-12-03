West Brom man makes honest admission after tough recent spell

West Brom defender Matt Clarke has acknowledged that the team haven’t been good enough in recent weeks, as he described the big game at Coventry City tomorrow as the ‘perfect’ time to get back on track.

Valerien Ismael’s men had been competing for a top two slot earlier in the season but a run of four without a win has seen Albion drop to fourth in the table.

And, the mood around the club isn’t great, with fans becoming increasingly concerned about the style of play.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Clarke gave an honest verdict of the current situation, as he insisted the players are all determined to put things right.

“It’s the perfect time to change our fortunes. We’re going to have 4,500 fans there to support us and it’s up to us to put on the performance their support deserves.

“There’s a determination in the dressing room to put things right. The results haven’t been what we wanted them to be, so the mood isn’t sky-high. But it’s as good as it can be, we’re not panicking and there’s no apprehension. We believe in everything we are doing.”

The verdict

You have to appreciate the honesty of Clarke here as he admits things could be better in terms of the mood at the club, and he doesn’t hide from the fact that the performances haven’t been good enough.

Also, as he mentions, a big game on TV in front of a packed away end is probably ideal for them to try and get back on track.

The time for talking is over now though, with the Albion players needing to get things right on the pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.