West Brom man makes confident claim on Albion’s summer transfer business

West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper David Button believes his side’s summer transfer business has given them a real chance to be successful during the 2022/23 campaign, making this confident claim to the Baggies’ media team.

Albion have brought in four additions during this window so far, with Jayson Molumby the first man to join as he made his move from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent, despite not exactly being one of the first names on the teamsheet at The Hawthorns last season.

John Swift and Jed Wallace also joined, with the duo recording 17 goals and 25 assists combined during the 2021/22 campaign for Reading and Millwall, with the former’s record being particularly impressive considering his former side finished in 21st place.

They also received a further boost when Okay Yokuslu lowered his wage demands and put pen to paper on a permanent deal, following a promising temporary spell during the second half of the 2020/21 season.

The Baggies were in the top flight at that point – but the Turkey international stood out and looks set to be an excellent addition in the Championship after taking the step down.

Button is one man that believes these four players can guide the Midlands outfit to a better league position after they finished in a disappointing 10th position during their first season back in the second tier last term.

He said: “I’ve had to wait a while for my opportunity to be the No.1 and play regular games here. I think that has made me more determined to succeed and show everyone what I am about.

“I’ve had to be patient and wait for my chance. Now I’ve got the chance, I don’t want to waste it.

“The older you get and the more experience you have, you realise being part of successful teams is something special and they don’t always come around.

“I’m determined to be part of a successful team here and I think, with the additions we’ve made over the summer, we have a great chance of being successful this year.”

The Verdict:

They have definitely done well to get the likes of Swift and Wallace in, both of whom could have been playing in the top flight this season considering past links.

The duo contributed heavily in the final third for their former sides last season and with Albion struggling in front of goal during the 2021/22 campaign, the main reason why they missed out on the top six, having them at the club is a real boost.

They combined well against Middlesbrough last weekend and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them continue to link up well for the remainder of this season and beyond, with Molumby a young, fresh and much-needed face in the middle of the park.

He could be a good addition for the long term, with Yokuslu potentially being the fresh voice they need as a possible alternative to Jake Livermore.

However, they do still need to bring a striker in, as well as a left-back to provide competition for Conor Towsend’s spot and a central defender or two to cover for injuries. Having more central defenders will also give Steve Bruce the option to play three at the back at some point.