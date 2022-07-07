West Brom man linked with potential reunion with Preston North End

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson has been linked with a return to Preston North End.

According to the Express & Star, Preston are considering making a move for the Republic of Ireland international.

It is understood that the Lilywhites are keen on signing Robinson on loan from Albion this summer as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

A separate report from The Athletic last month revealed that West Brom were willing to listen to offers for the forward in the transfer window.

The Baggies are currently looking to part ways with a number of players in order to facilitate some new signings.

West Brom have already bolstered their squad in the current transfer window by swooping for Jed Wallace and John Swift and will be hoping to add some more fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks.

Robinson played 160 games for Preston North End in all competitions before sealing a move to Sheffield United in 2019.

Since joining West Brom in 2020, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions for the club whilst he has also chipped in with 11 assists in 89 appearances.

The Verdict

Whereas West Brom would prefer a permanent transfer, they could potentially accept a loan offer from Preston for Robinson as this will get him off the wage bill for a season.

Having fallen out of favour at The Hawthorns, it will be intriguing to see whether Robinson is open to the prospect of a reunion with Preston.

For Preston’s sake, it could be argued that this could turn out to be a very good bit of business by the club if they are able to convince West Brom to part ways with the forward.

The Lilywhites will need someone to fill the void left by Cameron Archer who scored seven goals in a successful loan spell at the club earlier this year and thus Robinson could fit the bill.

Having provided 69 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career, Robinson will fancy his chances of adding to this tally on a regular basis at Deepdale.