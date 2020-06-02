West Brom man likely to play no further part in promotion push

West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson looks unlikely to play any further part this season as he continues to recover from knee surgery, according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

The 19-year-old had surgery on his knee earlier this year after an issue was discovered in a medical ahead of a potential £8 million move to Crystal Palace in January.

The move broke down, meaning Ferguson has remained at the club – though he is set to leave a free agent when his contract runs out this summer.

It was announced on Sunday that the Championship season will restart on the 20th of June but it appears the defender is unlikely to play any further part for the Baggies.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Madeley indicated it looked as if Ferguson would play no further part this term.

He said: “I don’t envisage him being back from his knee surgery rehab in time to play any part anyway.”

The right-back was handed his debut by Slaven Bilic in August and quickly became a regular fixture in the first XI.

However, the defender has not featured for the club since January and reports have suggested he will leave at the end of his current deal to join Palace.

The Verdict

It appears Ferguson will not get a chance to make any more of a contribution to the Baggies’ promotion push.

The defender was an important player in the first few months of the season but the situation surrounding his potential move to Palace means he is leaving the club

Luckily for the Baggies, they have had to deal without Ferguson since January, so Bilic will know what his best options are.