West Brom man issues honest verdict on club’s ambitions for upcoming campaign

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby has admitted that the club are expecting to achieve big things in the Championship in the future and will be looking to improve their performance levels in the upcoming campaign.

Molumby joined the Baggies on a permanent basis in May after initially sealing a loan move to The Hawthorns last year from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder featured on 31 occasions for Albion in the Championship last season and scored his only goal of the term during the club’s 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in February.

As a result of their lack of consistency, West Brom were forced to settle for a 10th place finish in the second-tier standings as they ended the campaign eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Baggies manager Steve Bruce will be keen to assemble a squad this summer which is capable of launching a push for promotion later this year.

Having already secured the services of John Swift on a free transfer, Bruce will now be looking at other potential targets.

Making reference to the upcoming campaign, Molumby has insisted that West Brom will need to perform better than they did last season in order to move forward as a club.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the midfielder said: “Last season was disappointing for the entire club.

“We have high expectations at West Brom.

“We are a Championship club that expects to achieve big things.

“Overall I thought I did decently. “When I played, I did alright.

“You need a run of games and I got that towards the end of the season.

“I started to feel that my performances showed that. “I was happy with my end to the season but overall, as a club, we have to do better.” The Verdict When you consider that West Brom produced a host of underwhelming performances last season, it is hardly a surprise that Molumby is hoping that his side will improve in the 2022/23 campaign. The midfielder will be aiming to become an ever-present in the club’s starting eleven after making 14 substitute appearances in the previous term. Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in the second-tier during his debut season at The Hawthorns, Molumby could end up becoming a key player for West Brom if he makes considerable strides in terms of his development. The scale of West Brom’s success next season is likely to depend on whether Bruce is able to nail his transfer recruitment in the coming months as a failure to draft in some classy operators may hinder the club’s chances of challenging for promotion.