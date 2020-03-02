West Brom man issues bold statement on competitiveness of Championship

West Brom midfielder Filip Krovinovic believes that Saturday’s defeat against Wigan proves that the Championship is the ‘most complicated’ league in the world.

Albion faced the relegation strugglers at The Hawthorns after collecting 16 points from their previous six games, so it felt like a home banker.

However, a Sam Morsy goal in the second half was enough to condemn the Baggies to defeat and in truth they could have few complaints about the result as they were poor on the day.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Krovinovic explained how that result just proves how demanding the second tier in England is.

“We lost, we did not want to lose but these things happen in football. This league is the most complicated league in the world. We have only lost to the teams that are near the bottom of the table. It has been like that.

“But that doesn’t mean that they are bad teams, as Wigan showed. We have to think positively and focus on the next game.”

Boss Slaven Bilic is expected to make changes as West Brom host Newcastle in the FA Cup tomorrow night.

QUIZ: Do you know what these 13 ex-West Brom players are doing now?

1 of 13 Do you know what former fans favourite Igor Balis does now? Driver Accountant Shop owner Teacher

The verdict

The Championship is renowned for its unpredictability so we shouldn’t really be surprised that a side near the bottom can go to the leaders and win.

That’s what makes the league a great watch and few would argue with Krovinovic when he says it’s the most complicated on the planet.

Now, it’s down to the Albion players to bounce back, although the immediate focus will be on reaching an FA Cup quarter-final by beating Steve Bruce’s side tomorrow.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.