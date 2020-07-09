West Brom man drops encouraging hint after injury scare

West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana has eased concerns about his fitness on Instagram after he was substituted just six minutes into the second half against Derby County.

The Baggies beat play-off chasers Derby at the Hawthorns yesterday with Diangana and Dara O’Shea grabbing the decisive goals.

Diangana produced a fantastic performance for West Brom and looked one of their more dangerous players throughout his 51 minutes on the pitch.

The West Ham United loanee scored the opener after 11 minutes – knocking the ball past Rams goalkeeper Ben Hamer and finishing brilliantly from a very tight angle.

Diangana, who has had a number of injury issues this term, was brought off early into the second half after appearing to pick up a knock.

Slaven Bilic has since suggested it could be touch and go for Blackburn Rovers on the weekend, however, it seems the 22-year-old feels he is fully fit as he took to Instagram to ease fan’s concerns.

This looks great news for the Baggies as the on-loan Hammers winger has been excellent this season – scoring seven goals and adding six assists so far.

With Brentford breathing down their next, Bilic’s side will likely be desperate to keep Diangana fit as they push for automatic promotion.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 West Brom players wear? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Charlie Austin. 9 15

The Verdict

This looks fantastic news from a West Brom performance and may ease the worries of many Baggies fans following the Derby game.

It did seem as if Diangana, who was fantastic in the first half, was brought off after picking up a knock but the player has indicated there is nothing to worry about.

With Brentford closing the gap since the return of the Championship, Bilic will want all his key weapons available for the run-in.