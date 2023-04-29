West Brom captain Jake Livermore has confirmed he will be leaving the club when his contract expires this summer in an emotional message to the fans.

With his deal running down, Albion have the choice to offer the midfielder a new deal or to let him go, and, unfortunately for Livermore, it’s a pretty easy decision for the club for a host of reasons.

Firstly, he will be a bigger earner having joined in their top-flight days, and as the Baggies prepare for what could be another year outside the Premier League, they simply need to cut costs where possible.

Crucially, as well, he is not part of Carlos Corberan’s plans. Livermore started the Spaniard’s first game in charge against Sheffield United, where the side lost, but he hasn’t started a league game since, nor featured in one for over five months.

Therefore, it’s no surprise at all that the 33-year-old will be leaving ahead of next season, and Livermore confirmed the news to fans via the club’s website, where he revealed his pride at having pulled on the blue and white stripes over the years.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent this great football club – your football club – since January 2017. I have called The Hawthorns my home for the last six-and-a-half years, and such is my love for this club, it’s fans and, especially, it's incredible, hardworking staff, that it will remain my football home forever – but now the time for me to say goodbye as a player is approaching.

“There have been some unforgettable highs on the pitch that I will always cherish. The emotion of my late goal against Tottenham, representing the club at international level for England, my winner against Birmingham City and, of course, captaining the side to promotion in 2020 – even though I wish you could have all been inside The Hawthorns to celebrate that achievement with us.

“This will always be my football club, if you will accept me as an honorary Baggie. My kids have been brought up as Albion fans and, no matter what happens next, I’ll be a regular visitor to The Hawthorns – which will always hold a special place in my heart – long into the future.”

A tough summer potentially awaits for West Brom

Firstly, you have to say this is a classy message from Livermore, and it clearly meant a lot to him to wear the shirt and to captain the club. So, the fans will certainly appreciate his words here, even if there have been ups and downs over the years, and they all know it’s the right decision to let Livermore go.

Of course, with a play-off finish still possible, there will be no other news on players until the season ends. However, given Albion’s bleak financial position, it could be a tough summer for all connected to the club if they don’t go up.

For now though, the only focus is on Norwich, and they need three points to take it to the final day, and whilst Livermore is highly unlikely to play, he will no doubt be hoping he can be part of another promotion before he departs, even if it seems a long shot.