West Brom’s Grady Diangana is on the radar of clubs in the Championship and the Premier League, although Albion are determined not to sell on the cheap.

Grady Diangana attracting transfer attention

The 25-year-old winger initially joined the Baggies in the summer of 2019 on loan from West Ham, and he had a fantastic first season, scoring eight goals in 30 games as Slaven Bilic’s side won promotion.

Albion managed to bring Diangana in permanently that summer, in a deal worth up to £18m, which was seen as a major coup for the club at the time.

However, the former England U21 international has struggled to hit the heights expected since then, as he’s managed just seven league goals in the three seasons since.

Despite that, Diangana is still seen as a real talent, and the Express & Star has revealed that there is interest in the player in the summer window.

“It is understood top-end clubs from the Championship, including relegated Premier League sides, are monitoring the winger’s situation with an eye on moving for the former West Ham United youngster.”

How much would West Brom get for Grady Diangana?

Crucially, the update states that Albion aren’t in a position where they have to cash in on Diangana, due to the sale of Dara O’Shea to Burnley for £7m.

It’s well-known that the Baggies have had financial issues due to owner Guochuan Lai, and all connected to the club knew that money would need to be brought in this summer to balance the books as the club prepares for another year outside the Premier League. However, the update insists that Albion ‘will not be forced to sell on the cheap’.

Therefore, with Diangana about to approach his peak years, you would imagine they would want at least £10m for the player, considering they paid an initial £12m a few years ago.

Will Grady Diangana leave West Brom?

Ultimately, you feel this will come down to finances. Of course, the update insists Albion are under no pressure to cash in, but the club would hardly want it out in public that they need to sell quickly, so the only way that would be tested is if an offer arrives.

The reality is that Diangana hasn’t done much in the past few years, and he certainly hasn’t kicked on as many would’ve wanted, but he’s still an exciting player with the potential to improve. So, you can understand why there’s interest in the attacker.

Another important factor is Diangana’s injury status, as he is recovering from a foot problem that means he could miss the start of the Championship season.

Due to that, it’s hard to imagine any deal is imminent, as clubs will not want to pay the wages of someone who isn’t going to contribute for some time yet. That means this could be one to monitor as the deadline approaches, but it’s clear Albion will move more players on before the window shuts, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Diangana.