West Brom make transfer decision over ace

West Bromwich Albion would be willing to let goalkeeper Sam Johnstone leave the club in January if the right offer was forthcoming, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The England international shot stopper is currently into the final year of his contract at the Hawthorns and has previously made it clear that he would like to be playing in the Premier League.

This has led to constant speculation over his future with the Baggies, with several top flight sides having been linked with a move for his signature in recent months.

Now it appears that Albion have come to a decision over the player, with said report suggesting that they would be willing to see the keeper for the right fee if an offer did come in for him at the turn of the new year.

Whilst it has also been claimed that Johnstone will simply leave for free in May if he is unable to secure a move away in January, meaning that his West Brom future appears to be very much decided no matter what happens next month.

Johnstone has been ever present for the Black County side this term, playing 22 league games and keeping 11 clean sheets.

The Verdict

This was always going to be the most likely scenario for the Baggies to find themselves in with regards to the future of Johnstone, with the player himself having made it clear for quite some time that he wants to play at a higher level.

The decision now has to be made over whether to let him go for a fee in January or whether they should hold onto him until May.

Either way the result will be the same and that is something that Albion will have come to accept in time.

An England international needs to be playing in the Premier League and for that reason it is best that he moves on sooner rather than later.