West Brom make transfer decision amidst Valerien Ismael talks

West Bromwich Albion are said to have put the brakes on Rekeem Harper’s proposed move to Ipswich Town, due to Valerien Ismael’s impending arrival, as per a recent report by the Express & Star.

The youngster has long been linked with a move to Portman Road and it has been said that personal terms and a medical have been agreed and completed ahead of the transfer being done and dusted.

However it now appears that Albion have moved to delay the deal in order for Ismael to make a decision over whether to keep Harper with the club or not.

West Brom are currently negotiating a compensation fee with Barnsley in order to bring in the Frenchman as their new boss and a deal could well go through this week after the made an official approach.

Meanwhile it is expected that Ipswich will pay an initial £500,000 for the 21-year-old midfielder, with there being clauses inserted in the deal that could see that fee rise to £1 million.

Harper has been with the club since being a boy and has made 42 first team appearances to date.

The Verdict

It will interesting to see what happens to Harper as for me I think he still has a lot to offer at West Brom moving forwards.

I think people forget just how young he is and they have to realise that he could greatly improve over the next few years if he is given the right first team exposure.

Ismael certainly favours younger players, as seen by his stint with Barnsley, and as a result of this, maybe he will give the 21-year-old a stay of reprieve at the Hawthorns.

Overall I think it would be a mistake for the Baggies to sell the player so willingly, so I think it is good that they are seemingly holding their horses over this one.