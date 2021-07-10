West Brom make significant transfer offer for 29-year-old striker

West Bromwich Albion have made an offer to Galatasaray to try and bring Mbaye Diagne back to The Hawthorns on a permanent basis, according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor.

The Senegalese international joined the Baggies on loan midway through the 2020-21 season from the Super Lig giants, and more-than proved his effectiveness under Sam Allardyce by scoring three times and bagging two assists in 16 games.

And with Valerien Ismael currently only possessing Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore as striking options, the club have seemingly tabled a bid to try and entice Diagne back to the Midlands.

Per Ajansspor, the Baggies have made a €5 million offer for Diagne’s services, but that is two million euros short of Galatasaray’s valuation, but the publication believes that ‘a middle ground is about to be found’.

That would suggest that a deal is seriously close to happening and it would be a major boost to the West Brom squad if they were able to secure Diagne on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

Last week West Brom were linked with another Senegalese forward in ex-Bristol City man Famara Diedhiou, which at the time seemed more realistic than Diagne ever returning.

The 29-year-old more than held his own in the Premier League despite scoring just three times and it didn’t seem feasible for him to make his loan deal a permanent one.

But if the Turkish reports are to be believed then it now seems likely that West Brom will indeed be splashing out on Diagne and it will prove that the club’s owner is serious about getting them back to the top flight at the very first attempt.

Of course it doesn’t guarantee than Diagne will be a success but from what he showed in the top flight, he will surely be more-than able to fire in the goals at Championship level.