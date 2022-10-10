West Brom make significant managerial decision on Steve Bruce

West Bromwich Albion have taken the decision to relieve Steve Bruce of his duties, with the club confirming this news in a club statement this morning.

The Baggies are currently sitting in 22nd place having won just one of their opening 13 league fixtures of this season, a position that comes as a surprise to many considering they brought in the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu this summer.

Their additions haven’t paid dividends for the Midlands outfit thus far though, as they sit two points adrift of safety going into this weekend’s clash against current high-flyers Reading.

Having been involved in an altercation with a West Brom supporter in midweek, the atmosphere turned even more sour for the 61-year-old at The Hawthorns on Saturday as they were only able to secure a 0-0 draw against Luton Town.

That result has proved to be the last straw for Albion’s hierarchy who have chosen to make a change at this point, with Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce also confirmed to be leaving the Midlands side with immediate effect.

Whilst the search for a successor takes place, Under-21s coach Richard Beale will take temporary charge of the Baggies with Gary Walsh and Baggies legend James Morrison acting as his assistants.

The Verdict:

It only felt like it was a matter of time before the hierarchy pulled the trigger and they have probably done it at the right time with a clear week ahead of them, giving them more time to recruit a new manager.

The new man may not be in place by the time the weekend comes around – but if they can be in charge for the Bristol City clash – then that will give Bruce’s successor a real chance to stamp his authority on the squad before the World Cup.

That work can then be built on during the international tournament – but they desperately need to get the right man in if they are to guarantee themselves a finish above the dotted line this season.

Many people may think West Brom will be safe from relegation this term – but they will need to earn their second-tier status and this is why it’s so important that Ron Gourlay appoints the right man to come in and replace the 61-year-old.

His choice to appoint Bruce was a bad one and that’s something many Albion supporters will remember, so he will need to earn their trust back by picking the ideal candidate to take charge.