West Brom make significant announcement amid current events

West Bromwich Albion have today announced that they will be closing the Hawthorns until further notice after further measures were implemented by the British government to combat the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly virus has left football in England at a standstill, with the EFL having postponed all of it’s fixtures until the end of April at the earliest after prime minister Boris Johnson introduced new social distancing measures to combat the threat of further people becoming infected.

The Baggies currently have nine league games left to play at the time of writing as Slaven Bilic looks to lead his side back to the Premier League after last season’s play-off disappointment.

Following the recent upsurge in restrictions, the club today put the following statement out via Twitter regarding their stadium:

We have closed The Hawthorns until further notice in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/6XKvbubibo — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 23, 2020

If and when the football season does resume, the Midlands outfit still has a fair few games to contend with before they can contemplate planning for the Premier League, with the Baggies still facing tough games against the likes of Birmingham, Brentford and Fulham before the campaign is out.

Meanwhile, the club’s striker Charlie Austin is now on the mend after he fell ill, with doctors said to have feared that the player may have developed symptoms which are similar to that of the Coronavirus.