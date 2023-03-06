West Brom make interesting decision involving 10 goal striker, could be involved in senior team

West Bromwich Albion have recalled Mo Faal from AFC Fylde after the 20-year-0ld showed a great deal of promise in the National League North, the club confirmed this morning.

In a run that includes four braces, Faal found the net ten times and assisted twice in 19 starts for the Coasters, helping them rise to second place in the Northern Region of English football’s sixth tier.

Jovan Malcolm and Rico Richards were included in the matchday squad for the Baggies’ 2-0 defeat at Hull City on Friday evening, with the latter picking up his first ever league appearance for the club.

Reyes Cleary has emerged from Albion’s youth setup to make first team appearances in the not too distant past and Faal could be the next cab off the rank in that regard.

The 20-year-old came off the bench for his senior Baggies debut in a 6-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal last season and may offer some competition for places as the business end of the season quickly approaches.

Local journalist Lewis Cox revealed on Twitter that he believes that Faal has a good chance of seeing some first team action under Carlos Corberan.

He wrote: “Interesting to see AFC Fylde confirm Albion recalled Faal.

“Youngster shone at NLN high-flyers, 10 goals in 16 apps.

“Expected to be in and around senior squad given absentees – will get more from CC press conference later.”

The Verdict

Younger players could be very important for Albion in the financial minefield that the next few seasons may become for them if they do not win promotion to the Premier League.

Their top six bid has not gone according to plan since Corberan signed a new contract at the club and though they created chances to take something off of the Tigers, their position in the league table is now a concerning one.

The Baggies gave themselves a lot of work to do in starting the season at a snail’s pace under Steve Bruce and supporters will have patience with Corberan if they do not make the cut for the play-offs this time around.

Faal’s recall may well be more down to injuries in attacking areas more than anything else and it will be interesting to monitor his first team exposure in the remaining 12 league games.