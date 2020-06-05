West Brom make important decision on player’s future at The Hawthorns

West Brom have confirmed that Chris Brunt will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Brunt is one of only 16 West Brom players in their history to make over 400 appearances for the club, and endeared himself to the West Brom supporters with a number of impressive showings over the years.

The Northern Irishman also holds the record for the most appearances in the Premier League for the Baggies, having featured on 269 occasions.

The experienced midfielder has also played his part in West Brom’s two promotions into the Premier League in the past, and will be hoping to achieve a third this term.

Brunt has struggled for consistent game time with West Brom this season though, having made nine appearances in all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side.

The Baggies have been hugely impressive this season in the Championship under Bilic’s management, with West Brom currently sat second in the Championship table with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

However, that push for promotion has been put on hold for the time being, with off-the-field events calling an abrupt halt to fixtures across the EFL.

Competitive action has been scheduled to get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June in the Championship though, and Brunt will be hoping that he can play his part for the Baggies, as they look to make a swift return back into the Premier League in his final season with the club.

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision for both parties involved.

Brunt has been a fantastic servant to West Brom over the years, but I think it’s the ideal time for him to be heading through the exit door.

He hasn’t had the game time he would have originally hoped for this season, and baring in mind he’s already said that he’s keen to carry on playing, he’s clearly keen to find a new club in the near future.

His experience will be a valuable asset to have in any squad in the Football League, and I’m expecting a number of clubs to register their interest in his services.