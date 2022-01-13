West Brom make double transfer call

West Bromwich Albion have chosen to recall both Saul Shotton and Ted Cann from their respective loan spells with AFC Telford, as per a recent report by the Shropshire Star.

Shotton featured nine times for the Bucks whilst on loan this term but his deal expired on Sunday and now he has returned to the Hawthorns as the Baggies consider their options.

Meanwhile Cann has also been recalled by Albion, with the 21-year-old keeper having made six appearances for the non league side as he regularly filled in for their injured first choice option between the sticks.

It appears that Telford have now set their sights on securing other targets this month, which means it appears unlikely that the young duo will make a return t0 the club this month.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Alex Mowatt? Leeds Huddersfield Barnsley Sheffield United

They will now link back up with West Brom’s under-23 side before the Championship club takes a decision over whether to loan them to another side or not.

The Verdict

This seems to be the right decision for everyone involved, especially as the young duo having been getting the levels of game time that they need in order to continue their development.

Ultimately Telford didn’t really hold up their end of the deal and as a result, Shotton and Cann are much better off returning to Albion for the time being.

The challenge for West Brom now will be to get them back out on loan to another side either in the Football League or non league circuit.

Academy football will give them game time, but it is nowhere near as competitive or as challenging as that of a loan spell away from the club in the senior game.

In short, it shouldn’t be long before they start receiving enquiries from sides that are willing to offer the young duo the exposure that they need at that level.