West Brom make contact with 49-year-old in wake of David Wagner twist

West Brom have made contact with Derek McInnes regarding the vacant managerial role, according to Football Insider.

The Baggies are still searching for a new manager after Sam Allardyce left the club at the end of last season, following relegation from the Premier League.

David Wagner looked set to take over at the Hawthorns, but news has emerged this morning that the German is now set to become BSC Young Boys’ new manager over in Switzerland.

But Albion are looking to move on from this disappointing blow, and Football Insider report that they have made contact with Derek McInnes.

McInnes is no stranger to the Hawthorns having spent three years at the club as a player, making 88 league appearances for the Baggies.

As a manager, he has been in charge of St. Johnstone and Bristol City, and more recently, Aberdeen. He won 202 of his 378 games in charge of Aberdeen, accruing a 53.4% win record.

The 49-year-old has been without a job since March, though, and could now be set for a return to the West Midlands with Albion.

The Verdict

I’m not sure McInnes is the right man for this job, and it’s slightly underwhelming to go from the likes of Chris Wilder and Wagner to McInnes.

His win record in the SPFL was decent, but he failed to really achieve anything at Aberdeen, except Scottish League Cup success in 2013/14.

He knows the club, but I’m not sure this is one which would excite fans following a disappointing way to end last season.