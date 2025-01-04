Liverpool coach John Heitinga plans to remain with the Premier League leaders for the rest of the season, effectively ruling him out of the race to become West Brom boss.

It had been claimed that the former Dutch international was a ‘leading contender’ to take over at The Hawthorns, with Albion and owner Shilen Patel on the lookout for a new head coach following Carlos Corberan’s decision to leave for Valencia.

However, speaking to De Telegraaf, Heitinga’s agent, Rob Jansen, was emphatic that the 41-year-old’s short-term future remains at Anfield.

“John will definitely stay at Liverpool this season.”

John Heitinga will not be the next West Brom boss

There was some excitement at the thought of Heitinga taking over at Albion, and you can see why.

Related West Brom Sporting Director reacts as player returns to The Hawthorns Caleb Taylor has been recalled from a successful loan stint at Wycombe Wanderers

The former Everton player has already built a decent pedigree as a coach, having worked at Ajax, West Ham and in his current role with Liverpool.

Whilst it’s hard to pinpoint exactly the impact that he has had at Liverpool, he is part of the backroom team of the league leaders, so his stock is high right now, and his contribution is certainly appreciated by Arne Slot, who won't want any disruption heading in the final months of the season.

But, it was always going to be difficult to prise him away from the Merseyside outfit right now.

As we know, Liverpool are on course to win the Premier League, and they will also feel they can challenge for the Champions League, as well as both domestic cups, so it could be a truly historic campaign.

Therefore, it’s natural that Heitinga wants to finish the season with Liverpool, and he knows that opportunities to become a manager in his own right are likely to still be there in the future.

West Brom must get this appointment right

The Baggies aren’t rushing this decision, and it’s a sensible approach, particularly as Chris Brunt, Boaz Myhill and Damia Abella have shown they are capable of getting results with the side, which does give the hierarchy some breathing space.

It’s encouraging for fans that the club seem to be trying to talk to a range of candidates, with Heitinga a potentially interesting choice.

Championship table (5th-7th) Team P GD Pts 5 Middlesbrough 25 11 40 6 West Bromwich Albion 25 11 39 7 Blackburn Rovers 24 6 39 (As of January 4th, 2025)

Ultimately, there needs to be full faith in the board to make the right call, with Patel and sporting director Andrew Nestor now under the spotlight.

Whoever does take over will inherit a team that believes promotion is possible, as West Brom sit sixth in the Championship table ahead of today’s clash against Swansea City in Wales.