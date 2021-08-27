West Brom looking to strike transfer agreement with Premier League club for 22-year-old

Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby could be heading to the Midlands as talks are underway for West Bromwich Albion to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the season, per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is surplus to requirements under Graham Potter this season and he is being allowed to leave the Seagulls temporarily once again.

Molumby shone during the 2019-20 season for Millwall for a full season, before spending the second half of the 2020-21 campaign at Preston North End.

He only made 15 appearances for the Lilywhites though in a largely unsuccessful stint in Lancashire, but he could be about to head to a promotion contender in the Championship.

Valerien Ismael allowed Romaine Sawyers to depart the Baggies this past week for Stoke City and it looks as though Molumby could be his replacement to give the Frenchman’s engine room a bit more depth, with just Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore to choose from as natural central midfielders.

The Verdict

Whilst it’s going to be hard to break up the partnership of Livermore and Mowatt that seems to be thriving, it’s clear that Ismael needs to bring in more depth in certain areas of the pitch.

That includes the midfield and even though the Frenchman said that he would have to sell in order to bring more additions in, but Molumby won’t be a bank-breaker.

The Ireland international brings a lot of energy to a midfield and that will be a characteristic Ismael is looking for in his high-pressing system.

Things didn’t work out for Molumby at PNE last season but there’s no reason as to why he can’t make an impact at The Hawthorns this season.