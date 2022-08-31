West Brom looking to pip Huddersfield Town to striker signing

West Brom are looking to beat Huddersfield Town to the signing of striker Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has revealed.

Simpson looks set to be on the move away from Ipswich this summer, having handed in a transfer request towards the end of last season.

It had seemed as though Huddersfield would be the striker’s next destination, with it reported last week that the Terriers had agreed a £500,000 fee to sign the 20-year-old.

However, it now seems as though the Terriers are facing late competition from elsewhere in the Championship, to complete the signing of Simpson.

According to this latest update, West Brom have now also made a late enquiry about a potential deal for the striker, as they look to boost their own attacking options before the window closes.

Simpson has not played for Ipswich since being recalled from a loan spell with Swindon back in January, having scored 11 goals in 30 games for the League Two club in the first half of last season.

The Verdict

This could be a useful signing for West Brom if they manage to pull it off.

The Baggies are in desperate need of some attacking reinforcements before the window closes, and Simpson is someone who can provide them with both a presence, and ability to finish, in attack.

Given how close Huddersfield appeared to be in their pursuit of a deal, this could also be seen as something of a coup for the Baggies, and a blow to their Championship rivals.

As a result, this could be one that is well worth pursuing, although it will be interesting to see how, if at all, this impacts West Brom’s anticipated move for Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford.