West Brom looking to make player u-turn as 2021/22 looms

West Bromwich Albion have made an approach for Andy Lonergan, according to the Athletic.

Valerien Ismael has been a fairly busy man since taking the job at the Hawthorns, bringing in two new players in Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke.

The Baggies are now likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper, with current first-choice shot-stopper Sam Johnstone attracting interest.

Johnstone is wanted by the likes of West Ham United among others, and is expected to depart the Hawthorns this summer.

The club also have David Button, Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths on the books, with the latter set to leave on loan and one of Button and Palmer also expected to depart.

According to the Athletic, West Brom have made an approach to sign Andy Lonergan, who spent the second half of last season at the Hawthorns.

The 37-year-old would be an emergency back-up option if he were to accept Albion’s approach, with the former Preston and Liverpool man providing plenty of experience on and off the pitch.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a bit of a no-brainer to be fair.

Griffiths is likely to leave on loan this summer, which would obviously leave three senior goalkeepers on the books at the club.

Johnstone could well leave, as could one of Button or Palmer, meaning that a third-choice back-up would be needed as is usually the norm nowadays.

He is clearly a good figure who knows the place well and is influential to have on and off the pitch and in the dressing room.