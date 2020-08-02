West Brom looking to land promotion-winning star this summer

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic guided the Baggies to automatic promotion in the Championship this season and, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun, 21-year-old Benda, who spent last term with Swindon Town, is on his list of potential summer recruits.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Nixon wrote: “West Brom. Been inquiring about keeper Benda at Swansea. Did well at Swindon on loan. May move as cover.”

Benda made 24 appearances for Swindon in their curtailed League Two season which saw them promoted to League One as champions, keeping nine clean sheets in the process, although he is yet to make his full first-team debut for the Swans.

He returned to South Wales for the final games of Swansea’s season as Steve Cooper’s side snuck into the second-tier play-offs, but failed to make any of their matchday squads.

The verdict

This is an interesting move for West Brom but if they can land Benda for the a right price it could prove to be very clever.

The youngster clearly impressed in League Two with Swindon Town last season so his potential is obvious, and if he proves to be a worthwhile recruit, the Baggies could have a long-term shot-stopper on their hands.

With Sam Johnstone nailing down the number one spot at the Hawthorns, you could question whether or not it is a smart move for the player and would he better staying at the Liberty for now?

But the lure of Premier League football could well prove too tempting.