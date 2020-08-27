West Brom looking to hijack Blackburn in transfer chase for 23-year-old

West Brom are looking to hijack Blackburn Rovers’ transfer pursuit for Wigan Athletic centre-back Cedric Kipre, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It appeared as if Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn were leading the chase to sign the 23-year-old, with it reported that Rovers were close to an agreement with the administrators of Wigan for the player.

As per Lancs Live, the Latics are looking for over £1m for the player and it now seems that Slaven Bilic’s West Brom are keen to secure a move for the Frenchman.

Kipre impressed last season despite Wigan’s unfortunate relegation to League One with him making 77 appearances for the Latics ever since his arrival at the club from Motherwell back in 2018.

The defender has been attracting interest from a plethora of potential suitors ever since the season’s completion, with West Ham linked with a move for the defender back in July.

The 23-year-old looks set to be the next player to leave the DW Stadium this summer, with several of Wigan’s key assets departing this summer – Kieffer Moore, Jamal Lowe, Joe Williams, Antonee Robinson, Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Alfie Devine have all departed.