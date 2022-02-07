West Brom ‘looking into’ making free agent Steve Bruce’s first signing

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly looking into signing free agent midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Steve Bruce took charge at The Hawthorns last week following the sacking of Valerien Ismael but will have to wait until Wednesday’s trip to face Sheffield United for his first chance in the dugout.

It seems the experienced manager may look to strengthen his squad through the free agent market as journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Wilshere is a player on his radar.

He said: “I’ve heard that Jack Wilshere might be one they’re looking into, just to see what his situation is and whether he would have any interest in joining West Brom.”

The 30-year-old has been without a club since he was released by Bournemouth at the end of last season.

A product of the Arsenal academy, Wilshere rose to prominence with the Gunners as a young player but injuries derailed his Emirates career and he’s struggled to make much of an impact with the Cherries or West Ham United since leaving the club.

The Verdict

Assuming that Wilshere has been working hard while clubless this season, adding an extra body to the West Brom midfield is not a terrible idea.

The 30-year-old was able to contribute as a bit-part player for Bournemouth last season and helped them reach the play-offs so Albion will be hoping he can help them do one better in 2021/22.

With the transfer window closed, Bruce’s options are limited when it comes to strengthening his squad and if he feels the addition of Wilshere would boost their chances of a return to the Premier League this season then it’s certainly worth pursuing.

Obviously, the finances of the deal would have to be right but given he’s clubless right now, you’d imagine it should be viable.

It could work but only if Wilshere is in the right condition and able to contribute as needed.