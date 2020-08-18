West Brom locked in transfer tussle with West Ham in pursuit of 31-year-old

West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United are interested in signing Istanbul Basaksehir defender Junior Caicara, according to Sport Witness.

Slaven Bilic will be looking to make his first signing of the summer sooner rather than later, as his side prepare to embark on life back in the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Baggies are said to be locked in a transfer tussle with West Ham United in pursuit of Istanbul Basaksehir defender Junior Caicara, who could be set for a move to England this summer.

Sport Witness claim that both West Brom and West Ham have made contact with the player’s staff, and it is said that the defender, who is also attracting interest from Real Betis and Zenit, would be available to sign for around €3m.

The 31-year-old right-back only has one year left on his contract in Turkey, meaning that Istanbul could look to cash in on the Brazilian this summer, rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

Caicara registered seven assists in 44 appearances for Istanbul this term, and has featured 127 times for the Turkish club since arriving from Schalke in 2017.

Bilic could well look to add more depth to his defensive ranks this summer, especially at right-back, with Nathan Ferguson’s departure to Crystal Palace leaving Darnell Furlong as their only out-and-out right-back at present.

The Verdict

Caicara looks to be an experienced defender who is now approaching the latter stages of his career.

He seemingly likes to get forward and attack and create chances, having registered a decent number of assists this season, and he’d add depth to a position that needs strengthening at the Hawthorns.

His experience could be key as the Baggies look to cement their place back in the division.