West Brom locked in transfer tussle with West Ham and Everton in pursuit of Man Utd man

West Bromwich Albion are among a host of clubs interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer, according to the Independent.

Lingard has found game time hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, particularly since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The 27-year-old has started only nine times in the Premier League this season, making a further nine appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup combined.

Now, the 24-time England international is said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs, including West Ham, West Brom and Everton, as per the Independent.

Lingard still has another year left on his deal at Old Trafford, but United do have the option to extend his contract by another year.

West Brom remain on the cusp of promotion to the Premier League this term, and Slaven Bilic will undoubtedly look to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of a potential return to the top-flight.

The Verdict

Lingard is obviously a very high-profile player and it would be a coup for West Brom to lure him to the Hawthorns given that they would have only just come out of the Championship.

I don’t think Lingard is good enough to play for a club like United, and it’s hard to see him get into their team now after hitting excellent form of late.

He’s still top-six quality, though, so if West Brom could afford his wages and lure him to the Hawthorns, then what a signing it would be.