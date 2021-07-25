West Brom locked in transfer tussle with Blackburn Rovers for midfielder

West Brom are reportedly keen on a deal to sign former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reach has been a free-agent since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2020/21 season, after his contract at Hillsborough reached a conclusion.

The midfielder made 230 appearances in total for the Owls, which included 49 appearances last term, although his efforts weren’t enough to see them avoid relegation into League One, whilst under the management of Darren Moore.

Reach has reportedly been training with the Baggies over a potential move. However, it’s not clear as to whether a contract has been offered at this stage.

Nixon also claims that Blackburn Rovers are keen on a deal to sign Reach, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

West Brom will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term, after being relegated from the top-flight last term.

They’re now under the watchful eye of Valerien Ismael, who will be looking to add to his squad before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The Baggies are set to take on AFC Bournemouth in their first match of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams at the Vitality Stadium.

The Verdict:

There are plenty of pros and cons to this potential agreement.

Reach does have experience of playing in the Championship on a regular basis, having featured for Sheffield Wednesday in recent years.

He has shown glimpses of his quality at this level as well, but some might question whether he’d be a good enough option to start regularly for West Brom this season.

Reach was part of a Sheffield Wednesday team that really struggled last season, and there might be a few concerns over his wage demands, with Salary Sport revealing that he was on wages of £23,000 last term with the Owls.