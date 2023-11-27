Highlights Taylor Gardner-Hickman is solely focused on Bristol City, showing his dedication to the club and gratitude towards the staff and players.

The midfielder's loan deal with an option to buy suggests that his association with West Bromwich Albion may come to an end in the summer.

Gardner-Hickman praises new boss Liam Manning for his attention to detail and how it has helped him understand his role better.

West Bromwich Albion loanee Taylor Gardner-Hickman has revealed he is "solely focussed on Bristol City" after helping the Robins earn their first win under new boss Liam Manning on Saturday.

The midfielder opened the scoring in a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough by curling a screamer in off the bar as he produced another impressive performance for the South West club.

What is Taylor Gardner-Hickman's current situation?

Gardner-Hickman came through the academy system at Albion but after finding himself down the pecking order at The Hawthorns, he signed for City on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.

Included in that deal is an option to buy, worth a reported £1.3 million, and though it is still early days, it looks increasingly likely that the Robins will look to trigger that at some point.

Though he has a contract with the Baggies that runs until the summer of 2026, it feels as though the midfielder's long association with the West Midlands club will come to an end in the summer.

"I love this club" - Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Speaking after Saturday's victory against Boro, Gardner-Hickman made his priorities clear.

Asked how he was approaching his current situation and whether he'd be watching West Brom take on Ipswich Town in the late kick-off, he said: "Me as a person, I'm solely focussed on this club, on Bristol City.

"I love this club, I love the players, the staff. Everyone's really welcomed me since I've been here so I can't thank them enough really.

"I feel like I've been here years, which is a good thing. Like I said, we've got a really special group down there and special people around us to do something special so I'm just solely focussed on Bristol City."

Gardner-Hickman looks to have impressed Manning during the international break, having come off the bench in the QPR game and then starting against Boro, and it seems the feeling is mutual.

The 21-year-old heaped praise on the new boss and revealed how his attention to detail was having a positive impact.

He said: "First and foremost, it sounds simple but just getting the basics of the game right. Whether that be the five-yard pass or showing the man one way out of possession, if you do the basics well and control what you can control then it enables you to go and kick on, get confident, and go and try to make something happen within the game.

"Me myself, I know exactly what my role is. It's really helped to have this two-week block with him and hopefully, it's something we can keep improving."

What next for Bristol City?

The Robins moved up to 11th in the Championship with their win against Boro - three points off the top six.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

They'll be hoping to close that gap when they travel to face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

City are back at Ashton Gate on the weekend as they host Norwich City on Saturday.