West Bromwich Albion loanee Zac Ashworth has outlined his hopes of forcing his way into the first team at The Hawthorns.

The 20-year-old was sent out on loan to Burton Albion in January and has contributed to their upturn in fortunes in League One - featuring in nine of their 10 games in the third tier since his arrival.

A product of the West Midlands club's academy, Ashworth was handed his Baggies debut last season and does appear to be on Carlos Corberan's radar as he started their 3-3 draw with Chesterfield in January.

Speaking to the club website, the left-back looked ahead to his return to Albion and indicated that he hopes to force his way into the Spaniard's first team plans.

"It’s my goal to be in the first team at Albion, but that’s another challenge in itself," he explained. "There’s so many good players in that team and I know how good Conor [Townsend] is and he’s another one who’s helped me along the way and a lot of the lads have spoken to me while I’ve been away. So I’ve got a lot of good relationships there and that’s the next step and if I don’t believe in myself, then there’s no point in trying. You’ve got to have that confidence in yourself and I want to go back ready to kick on.

"But I’m loving my time out on loan with Burton and they’ve been great to me, from the players, the manager and the fans. I want to play as many games as I can, continue playing well and enjoy as many experiences as possible to help get as many points as we can."

Ashworth also revealed that Corberan sat down with him before he left to join Burton to discuss the areas of his game he needed to improve while at the League One club.

He said: "Before I went out he spoke to me in his office for 20/30 minutes analysing loads of my clips and highlighted areas which he thinks I’m good at and others I needed to improve while on loan. That meant a lot to me because he could’ve just picked up the phone and asked if I was happy to go out. But for him to speak to me on a personal level, say where he saw me in the long term and say he’d keep an eye on my games really helped me and it was a really nice touch."

The Verdict

Ashworth is clearly keen to return to Albion in the summer and look to force his way into Corberan's first team squad.

That's good news for the Baggies, who could do with some more cover for Townsend at left-back.

If the 20-year-old can prove himself to the Spaniard, he could be a useful squad player next season and allow them to address other areas in the transfer market.

His Corberan reveal will likely also excite West Brom supporters as it's the sort of move that shows his commitment to developing academy players.