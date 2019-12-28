West Brom loanee delivers reflective message regarding time at club so far

West Brom midfielder Filip Krovinovic has claimed he is enjoying life at the club after netting his first goal for the Championship leaders during their 1-1 draw with Barnsley on Boxing Day.

The midfielder put West Brom in front inside the fifth minute of the Oakwell clash, but Slaven Bilic’s side could not hold on for all three points as they conceded a late equaliser which prevented them from extending their lead at the Championship summit.

However, Krovinovic’s maiden strike on his 10th appearance for the Midlands outfit was one clear positive from the match, and it would be fair to say the 24-year-old has made a positive impression since joining on loan from Benfica over the summer.

Speaking to the official club website, Krovinovic has now expressed his delight with how his loan spell at the club is going, while he also paid tribute to West Brom fans for their loyal support of the side.

“I like it here very, very much,” he said.

“I like the people, the club, the training ground, the fans. They are amazing, they’re supporting us every game away and at home. I like the city too, so I am enjoying it a lot.

“I want to say a big thank you to the travelling fans that come to support us, I hope they will come in an even bigger number at home like always and we will give everything for them on Sunday.”

Krovinovic has now made a total of 21 appearances for the Baggies during their successful first half of the season, and he has played an important supporting role in helping the club to the top of the Championship table at this stage of the campaign.

The Verdict

Krovinovic has not been able to cement his place in Bilic’s starting line-up given the array of attacking quality already at the club, but the attacking midfielder has certainly shown plenty of glimpses of his quality when he has played.

It would have taken the 24-year-old some time to adapt to life in England following his move from Portugal, but there is now every chance that he can go on to become even more important for West Brom during the second half of the campaign.

The fact Krovinovic is still young and could develop further also means that West Brom might be considering the possibility of signing him on a permanent basis, so the fact he is enjoying life at the club can only bode well with this in mind.