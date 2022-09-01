West Brom linked with move for Southampton winger as deadline looms

West Bromwich Albion are aiming to seal an agreement to sign Theo Walcott from Southampton ahead of tonight’s deadline, according to a report from The Athletic.

It is understood that the Baggies have proposed a one-year loan deal which would take Walcott to the end of his contract at St Mary’s Stadium.

West Brom are trying to free up some money in order to bolster their chances of finalising a deal for the 33-year-old.

Walcott is still believed to be happy at Southampton despite the fact that he has yet to feature for the club in the Premier League this season and will return to the club’s first team if a move to The Hawthorns isn’t completed.

The Baggies have already managed to bolster their squad on deadline day by securing the services of Martin Kelly on a free transfer.

Currently 14th in the Championship standings, West Brom will be determined to push on under the guidance of manager Steve Bruce this month.

Set to take on Coventry City on Saturday, it will be interesting to see whether the Baggies will be able to call upon the services of Walcott in this particular fixture.

The Verdict

If West Brom are able to convince Walcott to join the club in the coming hours, this could turn out to be a good bit of business by the club.

Whereas the winger has now entered the twilight of his career, he will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the Championship.

A deal for Walcott may depend on the futures of Callum Robinson and Adam Reach who have both been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns.

Robinson is closing in on a move to Cardiff City whilst Reach has emerged as a target for Wigan Athletic.

Having provided 140 direct goal contributions in the top-flight since turning professional, Walcott could use his wealth of experience to his advantage as West Brom look to launch a push for promotion.