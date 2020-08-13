West Brom linked with move for Premier League forward

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly plotting a move to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun, as Slaven Bilic looks to reshape his attack ahead of a Premier League return.

Bilic oversaw promotion at West Brom during his first season with the club, with the Baggies finishing runners-up to Leeds United after the 46 game season.

Now, focus has turned to strengthening his attack ahead of that Premier League return, with Tosun an option.

As per Sporx, Bilic is looking to reunite with Tosun, who is a player that he previously managed during their time with Besiktas, with a fee between £7m and £9m potentially getting the deal done.

The 29-year-old joined Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 and he’s gone on to play 44 times in the Premier League, which has brought nine top-flight goals.

Back in January, there was a loan spell away from Goodison Park for Tosun, with Everton loaning the striker to Crystal Palace.

During his time in South London, Tosun managed only two starts, with a further three appearances coming from the bench.

Tosun scored once for Roy Hodgson’s side, scoring the opening goal at the Etihad Stadium as Palace drew 2-2 with Manchester City on January 18th.

The Verdict

Bilic knows Tosun well, which is a benefit for West Brom as they seemingly plot to bring the striker in.

The 29-year-old scored over 50 goals during his time in Turkey and had a good record, but he’s not really hit the heights expected of him in England.

That will be a concern for West Brom, who do need a new striker to ease the burden on Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Bilic has a host of brilliant creative players and the chosen striker does get a lot of chances.

The task is finding someone capable of putting those chances away in the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!