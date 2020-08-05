West Brom line up move for wayward Tottenham player

West Bromwich Albion hold an interest in Tottenham winger Jack Clarke as they prepare for a return to the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic’s side are back in the top-flight after two years away and their sights are set on strengthening in the transfer window.

As per the Evening Standard, Clarke is a player on their radar, but they face competition from Fulham and Brentford in the race to sign the Tottenham winger.

Clarke burst onto the scene out of Leeds’ academy in the 2018/19 season, with the teenager scoring two goals and registering two assists during a blistering run of form around the festive period.

His influence waned, but he still secured a move to Tottenham in the summer.

Initially he was loaned back to Leeds, but 19 Championship minutes forced Spurs into a recall, with Clarke finishing the season with Queens Park Rangers.

During his time in West London, he made six Championship appearances, but the 19-year-old didn’t add to his goals or assists.

Jose Mourinho is set to offer him a chance to win a place in Tottenham’s first-team, but West Brom and Fulham offer the chance of a Premier League loan.

Brentford, on the other hand, are facing up to another year in the Championship.

The Verdict

Clarke is a top young talent, but he’s lost his way since he permanently left Leeds and it’s a concern.

His loan spell at Elland Road wasn’t good enough and he hardly convinced at QPR. In many ways, he’s living off what he did when he first broke onto the scene with Leeds.

The kind of faith Tottenham are showing him right now will do him good, though, whilst potential Premier League football will be another shot in the arm.

