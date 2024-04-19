Highlights Numerous players set to see contracts expire, opening opportunity for bargain signings in summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town's Brahima Diarra attracting interest from clubs in Championship and Europe as free transfer target.

Potential West Brom move for Diarra could be influenced by his previous connection with manager Carlos Corberan, offering familiar environment.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, speculation is already starting to emerge around numerous players.

Of course, many individuals remain under contract with their current clubs, and will therefore cost money to sign when the market reopens.

However, there are plenty more who are set to see their contracts with their teams expire at the end of this season.

That will, in turn, open the door for other sides to swoop and secure some potential bargain signings on a free transfer.

One player who may find himself in that particular situation come the summer is Huddersfield Town's Brahima Diarra.

Terriers midfielder in demand

With the exception of a loan spell at League Two side Harrogate Town in the 2021/22 season, Diarra has spent the entirety of his senior career with Huddersfield.

During that time, he has become an increasingly regular feature for the Terriers, making 46 appearances in all competitions for the club – with this term his most productive to date.

Brahima Diarra 2023/24 Championship stats - from SofaScore Appearances 21 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 74% Tackles per Game 1 Balls Recovered per Game 1.6 Dribble Success Rate 55% Duel Success Rate 42% As of 17th April 2024

However, he is out of contract at the end of this season, meaning clubs may soon be able to snap the 20-year-old up on a free transfer, something many are keen to do.

According to recent reports from Belgium, several clubs in both the Championship and Europe are keen to sign the Huddersfield man on a free transfer.

Among those who are apparently keen to keep him in England are West Brom, Hull City, Bristol City, and Leicester City.

With so much interest in the Mali youth international, there could be plenty of competition for his signature once his contract at The John Smith's Stadium expires.

One club that may well have an advantage in the race for the midfielder's signature are West Brom.

Carlos Corberan has a Brahima Diarra connection

If he was to make the move to The Hawthorns to join West Brom in the summer, then Diarra would find himself reuniting with a familiar face.

Back when the midfielder made his senior debut for Huddersfield in December 2020, the Terriers were managed by none other than Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard is, of course, now manager of West Brom and so that connection may play into the Baggies' hands when it comes to the race to sign the 20-year-old this summer.

Given Corberan was willing to give Diarra such an opportunity when he was still only 17 years old, the midfielder should have confidence that he would get more chances should he move to the Midlands to reunite with the current West Brom boss.

Indeed, he may also feel as though he ought to repay the faith that Corberan showed in him when he got that opportunity by rejoining him at The Hawthorns.

Furthermore, the fact he has worked with him before means the West Brom boss knows Diarra well, which may allow him to help the midfielder settle in quickly if this is the move he is to make.

That could be appealing to the 20-year-old, in terms of both making sure he is comfortable if he does move to pastures new in the summer, and playing under a coach that understands what he offers and should be able to bring the best out of him on the pitch.

It is also worth noting that West Brom look well set for a Championship play-off place and at the start of an exciting new era following the recent takeover of the club by Shilen Patel.

As a result, Diarra could also be confident about the overall environment he would be stepping into with a summer switch to West Brom.

The presence of Corberan should be an advantage for the Baggies in the race for the midfielder's signature but the Spaniard is not the only reason why he might opt for a move to The Hawthorns.