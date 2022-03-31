West Brom legend makes claim about Birmingham City, Aston Villa & Wolves rivalries

Ally Robertson has claimed that West Brom’s rivalry with Birmingham City can be just as intense as with Aston Villa and Wolves.

The Baggies face Birmingham this weekend, which has seen the West Brom legend reflect on his meetings with the club’s rivals during his playing career.

West Brom’s rivalry with Birmingham has been subject to debate among Baggies fans over the years, with some claiming the derby isn’t on the same level as with other rivals.

But Robertson has quashed those claims and believes fans should treat the game as a big deal.

The former West Brom player has remembered how intense the battles were with Birmingham during his playing days.

“There is some debate amongst supporters as to whether it is a derby. And it’s true the rivalries with Villa and Wolves are more fierce,” wrote Robertson, via Express & Star.

“But, for me, it absolutely is a derby and it’s a fixture that brings back many happy memories.

“I remember playing alongside Brendon Batson when he made his Albion debut against Blues.

“I remember coming up against a young striker called Trevor Francis – who would, of course, go on to be the first £1 million player. And I remember making a tackle against Robert Hopkins that the broadcaster Bob Hall described as the worst challenge he had ever seen.

“It was actually a brilliant tackle.”

Steve Bruce’s side will be going into Sunday’s game looking to get their play-off challenge back on track.

West Brom’s poor run of form at the turn of the year has seen the club slip down to 12th in the Championship table.

But with eight games still to play this season, West Brom are seven points adrift of the top six places.

Meanwhile, Birmingham will be looking to foil their rivals’ promotion bid.

Lee Bowyer’s side have little else to play for this season, with the side 14 points clear of the bottom three.

The two sides meet at St Andrew’s on April 3.

The Verdict

Football fandom is about building rivalries that withstand the test of time.

While the rivalries with Aston Villa and Wolves may be more intense for both sides, it is still worth maintaining a fierce relationship with the clubs.

This adds more meaning to games between each other and gives the players something extra to play for besides the three points.

Bruce will also want to get a win over the side he managed from 2001 to 2007.