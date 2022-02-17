West Brom legend makes Andy Carroll claim

West Brom legend Ally Robertson has claimed the club needs to play to Andy Carroll’s strengths when he is in the team.

Carroll joined the club at the end of the January transfer window on a short-term contract as a free agent.

His deal with Reading expired, with West Brom the club who snapped him up as a free transfer.

Since his arrival at the Hawthorns, Carroll has made three league appearances for the team.

Robertson wrote that he has been very impressed by Carroll since he joined the club, urging new manager Steve Bruce to utilise him in the team regularly.

“His attitude is great. He holds the ball up really well. And he is absolutely fantastic in the air,” wrote Robertson, via the Express & Star.

“But while Carroll has impressed in his three games so far, those around him haven’t – with the team not creating enough chances for him.

“In many ways, that has been the story of our season.”

Robertson went on to claim that West Brom struggled to create anything in the final third in their recent 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Robertson believes the team needs to be doing more to focus their attacks on Carroll, with an emphasis on crossing into the box to make use of his aerial prowess.

“To win the game we needed to get more bodies around Carroll and get more crosses into the box that he could attack,” added Robertson.

“Bruce acknowledged that afterwards and said he is now contemplating changing the 4-3-3 formation he has used in his two games so far.

“Unfortunately for him, games are running out. But this is where we do have to be a bit patient.”

Bruce’s side are currently ninth in the Championship, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Luton Town, with the two sides set to face each other on February 19.

The Verdict

There is no point in having Carroll in your team if you are not going to play to his strengths.

Carroll is not the player he used to be anymore and cannot be asked to do things physically that don’t fit with his style of play.

So a focus on making use of Carroll’s aerial prowess makes the most sense for West Brom.

Given their injury concerns in attack, this is now their best option going forward until players return to action.