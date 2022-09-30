West Brom legend issues verdict on Steve Bruce’s future

Former West Bromwich Albion defender Ally Robertson believes everything will change for Steve Bruce if he can string a couple of wins together, speaking to the Shropshire Star.

The 61-year-old is currently under a considerable amount of pressure with the Baggies winning just one of their opening 10 league games of the season, a very disappointing statistic considering some of the signings they made during the summer.

He was already feeling the heat from sections of Albion’s fanbase after failing to guide the club into the play-offs – but was given a chance to put his own stamp on the club’s first-team squad during the summer transfer window.

Although they were lacking depth in some areas when the window closed – they now have a squad capable of sustaining a serious push for promotion with the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all arriving at The Hawthorns.

At this stage though, they are only outside the relegation zone because of their superior goal difference over Middlesbrough, with these next 10 games before the World Cup likely to be crucial for Bruce’s future at the club.

Albion legend Robertson is optimistic that he will be able to turn their fortunes around though – and believes he won’t be under pressure if he can start getting some wins on the board.

He said: “I still think Brucie’s the manager. As long as we can get a couple of wins together then everything changes.

“It’s the same as Southgate, two years ago he was the best manager England have had, now it’s ‘you should get rid of him’.

“That is football, in football it’s your last five, six or seven games. Forget whatever went before, it’s your last games for how good your manager is.”

The Verdict:

Unfortunately for Bruce, he’s in a situation where he will be under pressure after consecutive losses because of his time at Newcastle United, with his spell at St James’ Park being a turbulent one for the experienced manager.

And with the 61-year-old also struggling at Aston Villa at times, his reputation has arguably declined since then, with Bruce being a very well-respected figure when he took the top job at Villa Park.

He should have done much better than he did with Villa considering the resources he had at his disposal – and he will be hoping he doesn’t suffer deja vu with Albion who should be higher up the table.

Bruce should get credit when it’s due though – and it’s a positive that he’s being given another chance to get it right with some of their league rivals harshly sacking their managers during the international break.

Of course he should be dismissed if they remain at the bottom end of the table – but if he can guide Albion to a much-improved position before the next international break – some Albion’s supporters may give him a second chance.