West Brom legend issues rallying cry after Fulham win

Ally Robertson has called on the West Brom players to maintain their form from the win over Fulham for the rest of the season.

Steve Bruce’s side have turned their form around in recent weeks, having earned seven points from their last nine available.

But the victory over league leaders Fulham midweek was the highlight of Bruce’s reign at the club so far.

It has helped the Baggies gain ground on the play-offs, with the team now only six points behind the top six places.

Robertson has urged the West Brom players to maintain their performance levels from the Fulham game for the rest of the season to give the fans belief that the club is going in the right direction.

“A night like that at The Hawthorns had been a long time coming,” wrote Robertson in the Express & Star.

“And if the Baggies can follow it up at Bristol City on Saturday, it could well give them the momentum that they need to get into the play-offs.

“Against Fulham, it was great to see them make things happen and, hopefully, Steve Bruce has got his messages across now.

“For the first time in a long while, Albion were going forward, and in the stands, listening to the fans clapping the players off at half-time, that was brilliant.

“They started off right and at half-time, we could have been one or two goals up. We weren’t, of course, but you hoped they would come out and apply themselves in the same way in the second half – and they did it.

“It was a joy to watch, especially after the last 10 or so home games which were not the best.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-West Brom players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 255 appearances, 15 goals in that time and currently plays for West Ham United Martin Olsson Marcus Olsson Craig Dawson Jonas Olsson

The upcoming game this weekend against Bristol City will give West Brom the chance to close the gap to the top six down to three points if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Following the international break, West Brom will have games against Birmingham City, Bournemouth and Stoke City.

The Baggies will need to keep this form going into those three games if they want to seriously challenge for the play-off places.

The Verdict

Bruce has done well to turn the side’s disastrous form around.

That they are still within a chance of the play-off places should give the team the belief to keep playing well now.

Four points against Huddersfield Town and Fulham could be seen as the turning point for the club’s season if they do manage a top six finish.

Their overall fixture list for the rest of the season is much kinder now which will also be an advantage going into the end of the season.